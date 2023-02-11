However, Pride in the Port say they are disappointed at the reaction from the Tories' shadow equalities minister Altaf Hussain MS.

Earlier this week, deputy minister for social partnership, Hannah Blythyn, announced the Welsh Government plan to improve equality and inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community in Wales.

“We want to improve equality and inclusion for all LGBTQ+ people, so as a community we feel safe to be ourselves free from fear, discrimination and hate," she said.

Alongside the Leader of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price, Ms Blythyn set out exactly how plan "will make a real difference to the lives, prospects, and outcomes for all LGBTQ+ people".

It, the Welsh government says, was the first time existing commitments had been brought together.

Adam Smith, vice-chair at Pride in the Port, said: "Not only does it show a strong commitment to our community and for Wales, it also highlights the urgency around improvements in education, hate crime awareness, trans rights and the needs for the LGBTQIA+ community to feel welcomed and accepted.

"Yes this is a working document and no doubt in time will need updating, but it's a positive step forward.

"Huge credit to all the people involved."

However, the announcement drew criticism from Mr Hussain, who said it would lead to "chaos".

He said that the LGBTQ+ community was simply being used as a series of pawns in a Labour power-grab.

"While I firmly believe that more needs to be done to support LGBTQ+ people, the further devolution of powers is not the answer," he said.

"We have seen the chaos that the SNP have brought about with devolved powers and now Labour ministers are seeking to do the same.

“Members of the LGBTQ+ community don’t deserve to be used as a political tool by Labour ministers in their bid to secure more powers."

This, Mr Smith said, was "disappointing".

"It's clear that some still refuse to accept LGBTQIA+ inclusion, acceptance and equality, which is sad to see," he said.

"We hope that one day, when they do actually come and meet and engage with the community they are suppose to represent, they will understand that we are not a threat or danger to society as some may think."