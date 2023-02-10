At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning committee on Thursday, February 9, councillors looked at a planning application by Ozgur Palo for 44 Commercial Street, Tredegar.

The takeaway will have a waiting area, serving counter, cooking area and separate food preparation area, with store behind.

With the exception of two toilets, the first floor will remain vacant.

The proposal also includes a new window to the first floor front elevation.

Letters objecting to the application had been lodged with the council.

Objectors said it should be refused on the grounds of odour and that people congregating at the takeaway would cause late night noise disturbance.

It was also pointed out that vegetation in the rear garden includes the invasive species – Japanese Knotweed.

Planning Officer Joanne Clare told councillors that the proposal of converting the building from retail to takeaway “conflicts” with the council’s LDP policy that restricts change of use in a primary retail area.

Ms Clare said: “Planning Policy Wales (PPW) advises the local planning authority should assess the effectiveness of development plan policies by monitoring the health of designated town centre locations.

“Where economic decline is evident and emphasis on retaining A1 uses in premises, which have been vacant for some time may undermine a centres viability and vitality.

“Greater consideration should therefore be given to non-A1 uses which may assist in increasing diversity and reducing vacancy levels.

“With the knowledge that the premises has been vacant for at least four years on balance it is considered that it will not undermine the viability and vitality of the town centre and assist in reducing vacancy levels.”

She advised councillors to grant the planning application subject to conditions.

Cllr Derrick Bevan said: “I notice the windows have already been put in, they’ve already pre-judged what we’re going to say.”

Councillors then went on to vote unanimously in favour of the proposal

A note advising the applicant of their legal obligations towards Japanese Knotweed would be added to the planning permission.

Under the Wildlife and Countryside Act it is an offence to allow Japanese Knotweed to “spread from your land.”