With spring almost here we decided the theme for this week should be green. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Canopy of green at Wentwood forest. Picture: Catherine Mayo

Shoots coming through in Rogertsone. Picture: Sarah Biggs

Rodney Parade with a full stadium. Picture: Calum Troy

At the Sculpture Gardens in Tintern. Picture: Rob Bowen

 Spotted in Monmouthshire. Picture: Jason Burgess

A bridge on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, near Pontypool. Picture: Sian McDermott

Memorial tree made of steel and glass, Sirhowy Valley Crematorium. Picture: Granville Joxies

An insect on a leaf. Picture: Sharon Smith

Amphitheatre, Caerleon. Picture: Natasha Ann

Spring morning spider web in Portskewett. Picture: Vicki Bloomfield