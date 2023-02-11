Anthony Vlahos, 31, sent who he believed to be a girl a friend request on Facebook before striking up sexual conversations with her on social media, Newport Crown Court was told.

The "girl" was in fact a decoy set up by a vigilante group, which passed on evidence of Vlahos' interactions to Gwent Police.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, said those chats included Vlahos telling the decoy she was "beautiful" and asking her if she would "have his children".

The defendant said he would "wait until she is older to have sex", but offered to "show her how to kiss" and sent her explicit images.

At one point, Vlahos asked the girl to send a picture of herself "as he didn't know if he was talking to the police", the court heard.

He also asked the decoy girl to send him naked photographs of herself.

Cat Jones, defending, said the messages showed Vlahos was "clearly sad, lonely, isolated" and had turned "in his isolation to inappropriate behaviour online".

The defendant, who has 23 previous convictions including for other child sex offences, had "never been to school" and has "no close friends".

"Literacy is clearly an issue," said Ms Jones, explaining how Vlahos regularly used voice messages instead of typing to the decoy child.

Vlahos, whose address was given to the court as Commercial Road, Newport, admitted at a previous court appearance one charge of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

The judge, Recorder John Philpotts, said Vlahos had a "substantial record of previous similar convictions", for which he had been given "a number of chances".

For attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, the judge sentenced him to 12 months in prison - but this term will be included in a prison sentence he is already serving.

The defendant committed the crime last autumn, just weeks after being released on licence halfway through an 81-month sentence for robbery.

That offence, committed in 2019, involved Vlahos attacking an 85-year-old man in his victim's own home, before he and another culprit took credit cards and a Land Rover.

Vlahos has now been recalled to prison for that robbery offence, and will serve the rest of his sentence, with a release date of May 2026.

He has also been made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and must join the sex offenders' register for the next 10 years.