Raheem Bailey was injured in an incident at his school, Abertillery Learning Community, on May 17 last year.

The 11-year-old's mother, Shantal, told the Argus Raheem had been the victim of constant attacks, including racial abuse, since starting at the school months earlier, and was fleeing from bullies when he was hurt climbing a fence.

Nearly nine months on, investigators have closed the case, believing Raheem left the school "of his own accord".

The incident made national headlines and drew an outpouring of public support, including a fundraising campaign to pay for a prosthetic finger for Raheem.

Celebrities including boxer Anthony Joshua and Manchester United footballer Jadon Sancho also sent message of support to the Bailey family.

Gwent Police said they had launched a "detailed and thorough" investigation into the incident, which was being taken "extremely seriously" by the force.

The probe involved officers interviewing "several" people under caution, and poring over CCTV footage from the school.

"Our investigation found that Raheem left the school premises of his own accord, and no other persons were involved in him sustaining the injury to his hand," the force said in a statement today, Friday.

"After undertaking a detailed and thorough investigation we will not be taking any further action."

The force said it had already met with Raheem’s family "and informed them of the outcome of the investigation".

"We have worked closely with the school leadership team and the local authority and have appreciated their co-operation though this complex investigation," a spokesperson for the force added. "We all remain committed to keeping children safe."