Shirley Patrick, a great-great grandmother, made her final journey on a white horse-drawn carriage on what would have been her 84th birthday.

Mrs Patrick, 83, who was born in Abertridwr, Caerphilly and dreamt of being driven in carriage, died on Tuesday, December 20 - 17 days after being attacked by a dog at a house in Heol Fawr.

Daughter Gail Jones said her mum loved horses and as a child used to feed horses alongside singer Shirley Bassey.

The beautiful funeral procession (Image: Gail Jones)

The beautiful funeral procession. Picture: Gail Jones

Mrs Patrick met her husband Dennis Patrick when she was just 14 years old and he was 15, her daughter Gail Jones described their marriage as ‘a true love match’ and he treated her ‘as a princess.’

The great-great grandmother’s funeral took place at Wenallt Chapel at Thornhill crematorium on Monday, February 6.

Ms Jones said: “She loved the horses and her dream as a child was to get married in white and being driven in a horse-drawn carriage.

“Mam had a happy marriage with both me and my younger brother Paul as her children.

“Dad was a brilliant singer, as was his brother Terry and they had both sang on the London Palladium.

The horse-drawn carriage fulfilled a dream of Shirley's (Image: Gail Jones)

The horse-drawn carriage fulfilled a dream of Shirley's. Picture: Gail Jones

“Over the years dad sang alongside many famous people including Gene Pitney, Mike and Bernie Winters and Dickie Valentine, mam was always beside him at these events working the equipment.

“Dad was asked to open a local club called the Green Fly in Bedwas and topped the bill with Tom Jones appearing in the second half.”

Tragically the couple were involved in a car accident in 1995, in which Mr Patrick's brother Terry was killed.

Mr Patrick suffered from slight brain damage and was left wheelchair-bound, while Mrs Patrick sustained some brain damage, causing onset dementia.

Shirley and Gail (Image: Wales News Service)

Shirley and Gail. Picture: Wales News Service

But she didn't let this deter her from getting out and about, and attended a group in Ystrad Fawr where she played bingo and took part in musical activities - and despite her dementia she was able to remember the names of all her family members.

Ms Jones said: “Through all the years mam and dad’s love story continued as they jointly looked after each other.

“It was a true love match in Heaven, and they stayed true to each other until dad’s death from cancer in 2018.

“Dad had always treated mum like a princess and had provided for the family well after his demise but as a result of mam’s illness she crashed into insurance polices and spent money like water.

Beautiful Mam flowers to honour Shirley (Image: Gail Jones)

Beautiful Mam flowers to honour Shirley. Picture: Gail Jones

“I took out the only insurance available for mam’s age which would only cover her cremation.

“A GoFundMe page was set up by my daughters beautiful friend and ex sister-in-law Ellen Ball, whose lovely has gesture has made my mam’s dream of a ‘princess carriage’ eventually come true.

A message from Gail on behalf of Shirley (Image: Gail Jones)

A message from Gail on behalf of Shirley. Picture: Gail Jones

“Thank you, Ellen, from the bottom of my heart, may god bless you as you have been a true angel.”

Gail also thanked those who donated to the fund and attended the funeral, the NHS carers who looked after her mum, and her mother's niece Louise Patrick, who was also her permanent carer.