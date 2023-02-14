This selection of pictures take us back to the Ringland area of Newport in 2003 and 2004.
We had a search through our archives to see what we were reporting on from that area at that time.
Here's what we came up with.
Youngsters in Ringland making a short film about the dangers of throwing stones at buses.
Lollipop Anne Cornford with children from St Gabriels Primary School.
Youngsters taking part in the Bridge Project in Ringland Circle.
A team of litter pickers cleaning up Ringland.
The members of the Ringland Youth Theatre Group who were performing for pensioners at Milton Court, Ringland.
Joyce White, of Hendre Farm Court, Ringland, with one of her paintings.
When Prime Minister Tony Blair visited Ringland Labour Club
Sports day at St Gabriels.
