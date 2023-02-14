This selection of pictures take us back to the Ringland area of Newport in 2003 and 2004.

We had a search through our archives to see what we were reporting on from that area at that time.

Here's what we came up with.

South Wales Argus: SWA_CT 19.2.04 DANGERS OF THROWING STONES AT BUSES HAS BEEN HIGHLIGHTED IN RINGLAND BY A SHORT FILM MADE BY THE YOUNGSTERS L-R GAVIN FERNQUEST, MICHAEL KAVANAGH, GARETH MURDOCK AND PHILLIP DOYLE.

South Wales Argus: SWA_CT_22.12.04 RETIRING LOLLIPOP LADY ANNE CORNFORD WHO HAS HELPED THE PUPILS FROM ST GABRIELS PRIMARY SCHOOL IN RINGLAND CROSS THE ROAD FOR 32 YEARS.

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 25.06.04 YOUNGSTERS FROM THE INCLUDE BRIDGE PROJECT WHO TOOK PART IN A FOOTBALL COMPETITION ON RINGLAND CIRCE NEWPORT

South Wales Argus: RINGLAND LITTER PICK SWA PIC PETE DASH 31.10.03 VOLUNTEERS PICK UP LITTER AT EDWARD GERMAN FIELDS, RINGLAND ON FRIDAY ENDS

South Wales Argus: RINGLAND PENDRE 17.12.03 The members of the Ringland Youth Theatre Group who were perfoming for pensioners at Milton Court, Ringland

South Wales Argus: WHITE PENDRE 19.04.04 Joyce White, of Hendre Farm Court, Ringland, with one of her paintings

South Wales Argus: SWA_CT_28.11.03 PM TONY BLAIR VISITS RINGLAND LABOUR CLUB TO DISCUSS ANTI SOCIAL BEHAVIOR.

South Wales Argus: SPORTS DAY AT ST GABRIELS JUNIOR SCHOOL. SWA SEAN HEALEY 24/06/04. RINGLAND PRIMARY CELEBRATE THEIR VICTORY.

