The life hack, which is aimed towards, teenagers, and college and university students, is known as 'monk mode' and claims to make it easier for people to achieve their goals.

Monk Mode involves people avoiding all alcohol and recreational drugs, limiting their phone use to one or two hours a day, no use of dating apps, meditating, changing their diet and no video games or TV.

Despite some of these things having some positive outcomes, education expert Seren Andrews from Immerse Education and personal trainer Toby King has revealed why they think the viral trend could be dangerous.

'Monk mode' can be 'dangerous' according to an education expert

Andrews said that cutting back on alcohol, partying and processed food can go a long way in improving productivity but warned that there are dangers to this fad.

She said: "While using less screen time for social media or watching your favourite TV shows can improve your productivity, you may find that having a break from constantly working or studying is going to help your mental health in the long run."

"College or university is also one of the best times to build a network of useful contacts and by isolating yourself away from others you miss out on this network.

"Having access to your emails is also vital at university as often classes move or change in some way and being able to find that information quickly will be key to learning at university."

The dangers of extreme dieting

Extreme diets can lead to severe health problems

It was added that extreme dieting such as only eating meat can also cause health problems.

Personal trainer and nutritionist Toby King from TK-Fitness says "There is no one diet that will work for everyone. Suggesting that an all-meat diet is "dangerous."

"Eating one type of food and cutting out plant-based nutrients could also make you deficient in several vitamins that your body needs. Only consuming animal products could also lead to nausea and constipation too as your fibre intake will be drastically reduced."

Dangers of isolation

Isolating and cutting back on distractions can be a good way for adults to focus but this may have the opposite effect on teenagers.

Social isolation can increase feelings of depression and anxiety in a group already more susceptible to these problems.

Andrews says: "From time to time we all need our own space but the Monk mode trend suggests going weeks at a time without seeing anyone. By keeping yourself isolated you will limit the ability to connect with others on a deeper level and may never have a best or close friend."

"Being isolated for long periods may also mean that when coming out of monk mode you will still feel alone regardless of where you are and who is around. This can lead to negative feelings of doubt and self-worth."

"As with everything in life a balance is needed between socialising and working."