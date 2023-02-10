Mother-of-five Nicola Nightingale defrauded chef Stephen Terry, who was Gordon Ramsay's best man, while her husband Simon Nightingale pocketed £46,000 of the cash from her con.

Nicola Nightingale, 47, had fleeced him after being hired as an office administrator to look after his award-winning Abergavenny restaurant the Hardwick.

Gordon Ramsay (left) with Stephen Terry who owns the Hardwick restaurant

Her husband, 50, was convicted of possessing criminal property following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court while his wife had pleaded guilty to fraud.

Thomas Stanway, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court she made some of the transfers while the couple were enjoying a luxury Disney family holiday in Florida.

The couple, formerly of Church Road, Gilwern, Abergavenny, are due to be sentenced on March 17.

Mr Terry, a regular on BBC television show Great British Menu, was struggling to keep his restaurant in Abergavenny going after the scam between 2018 and 2020.

Simon Nightingale had denied possessing criminal property, the cash transferred to him by his wife, but was found guilty after a four-day trial.

Mr Terry told the court he trusted Nicola Nightingale to take care of the restaurant’s finances but said she could be “aloof and entitled”.

He said: “It was hard for us. I was working 15 hours a day, seven days a week. We were not taking a wage and in dire straits financially.”

Alarm bells started to ring when Mr Terry and his wife were expecting a £38,000 rate rebate from Monmouthshire council but instead discovered the business owed £6,000.

Mr Terry said he became "suspicious" when Nicola Nightingale told him she needed to take out a loan to keep the restaurant going.

He told the jury: “She said she had gambled with the cash flow and instead of paying £4,000 a month in rates, she was only paying £1,000.

“I was shocked, it was quite a big deal so I said I’ll go home and speak to my wife because she will go bonkers. I went home and she did go bonkers.”

Monmouthshire council issued the restaurant with a summons for unpaid rates but Nightingale kept it secret from her boss, the court heard.

She also took out loans in the company’s name.