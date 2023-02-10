The Welsh Air Ambulance, Gwent Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to Commercial Street, Caerphilly, after a crash involving an electric scooter and a car on Tuesday, February 7.

The 18-year-old man from the Caerphilly area was taken to hospital for treatment, his injuries are not thought to be life-changing.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were in Commercial Street, Sengenhydd between 3.30pm and 4.30pm to contact us.

“You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300041668 with any details.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Stagecoach services B and E were affected by the incident and passengers were warned of delays.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Air Ambulance said: “Our Cardiff-based crew were allocated at 15.47 and arrived at the scene by helicopter at 15.58. Our involvement concluded at 16.55.”