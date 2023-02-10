Raheem Bailey's mum claimed the schoolboy had been fleeing bullies when he injured his hand at Abertillery Learning Community last May, and alleged her son had suffered months of bullying at the school.

But today, Friday, Gwent Police announced they were closing a nine-month investigation into the alleged assault, with no further action taken.

Following the conclusion of that police probe, the council said it was commissioning an independent review "to identify any lessons learned to help inform future incident management responses".

A spokesperson for Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council added: "First and foremost, a young person has suffered a life changing injury, and our thoughts remain with the learner and his family.

"[Abertillery] Learning Community did everything to support all learners affected, including doing everything possible to care for the injured learner at the time of the accident."

Gwent Police said it had concluded Raheem "left the school premises of his own accord, and no other persons were involved in him sustaining the injury to his hand" last May.

This conclusion followed a probe in which officers interviewing "several" people under caution, and examining CCTV footage from the school.

Following the police announcement, the council said it and the school had "fully supported the investigation from the outset, and have co-operated as required with all aspects of evidence-gathering".

The wellbeing and safety of pupils and staff in its schools "remains of paramount importance", the council said, adding that the incident and subsequent fallout had been "an extremely difficult time for all involved".

Raheem's injury drew widespread public support and messages from celebrities, as well as condemnations from politicians.

The council also criticised "widespread commentary on social media and in the press, including by some high profile stakeholders".

"The press and social media coverage fuelled unhelpful speculation during an ongoing Police investigation when the school and the council were unable to comment," the council spokesperson said.

"Now the official police investigation has concluded, the council is commissioning an independent review to identify any lessons learned to help inform future incident management responses."

Abertillery Learning Community and the council [are] appreciative of the support from families, colleagues and the wider community, and [are] pleased this has now reached a conclusion."