Shane White, 54, denies being responsible for causing the death of 31-year-old Mark Rowley from Pontypool by ploughing into him on a country road outside Abergavenny.

The defendant was on his way to pick up a KFC takeaway for his children when he struck him, jurors were told.

Mr Rowley was leaning into his Ford Transit to get a jack after breaking down when he was struck by White in a Fiat Punto overtaking the van.

Mark Rowley

There was also a collision with a Jaguar X-Type car travelling in the opposite direction on the B4269 between Llanellen and Llanfoist, a road known locally as Gypsy Lane.

Mr Rowley died from his injuries on March 17, 2021 at the University Hospital Wales, Cardiff, following the crash a week earlier.

White, of Coopers Way, Llanfoist, has pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving.

Cardiff Crown Court has heard he claimed the crash was “unavoidable”.

The jury was told, as part of the prosecution case, that the defendant has two previous convictions for driving offences.

These were both for driving without due care and attention in 2021 and 2022.

Janet McDonald, prosecuting, has claimed the defendant is to blame for Mr Rowley’s death.

She told the jury: “The defendant had the time to brake, he had the time to reduce his speed.

“He chose to overtake without knowing what was coming.”

“His driving was an obvious risk.”

The prosecutor added: “The crown’s case, or the allegation that it makes, is that the collision with Mr Rowley would have been entirely avoidable for a careful and competent driver.

“That, members of the jury, is the base standard to which all drivers are expected to drive. Careful and competent.

“It’s no magic formula for court. It is how drivers are expected to drive.

“The crown say Mr White was not such a driver on that day and he drove in a manner far below that standard.

“Simply put, it was dangerous driving and dangerous driving resulting in a death.”

The trial continues.