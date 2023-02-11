Charlie Davies opened Franklynn’s Barbershop on Llanfrechfa Way in Cwmbran in 2021.

Around 18 months later, Franklynn’s Barbershop is one of nine finalists shortlisted for the Best Barbers category of the Best of Welsh Business Awards.

“I have been a barber since leaving school and always dreamt of having my own shop,” said Ms Davies.

“During Covid everyone suffered financially. I had nothing so I thought: ‘What have I got to lose? Let's open a shop’.

Charlie Davies said her shop aims to promote inclusion and wellbeing. (Image: Charlie Davies)

“I thought my customer base would come from friends and previous clients but actually the local community really got behind me and the majority of my clients are new.”

Ms Davies said she initially struggled to find a premises, but when she had almost given up hope, a client told her she knew of an empty industrial unit.

As soon as she saw the space, Ms Davies knew it was right for her, and Franklynn’s Barbershop – named after her daughter – was born.

Franklynn's Barbershop is a finalist in the 2023 Best of Welsh Business Awards. (Image: Charlie Davies)

“I wanted to be different from the rest and most importantly give my time and be inclusive of everyone,” she said.

“I work on an appointment-only basis, so it is always one to one, so there is never any waiting around.

“I am also very passionate about mental health and wanted a space where people can feel comfortable.”

Franklynn’s Barbershop offers silent appointments for customers who suffer with anxiety or are noise sensitive, and there is an array of things to play with in the shop for children with additional learning needs.

Ms Davies said the move to opening the shop had also had a positive effect on her own mental health.

“I feel it’s very important to be in control over work/life balance for our mental health and wellbeing,” she said.

Franklynn's Barbershop opened in Cwmbran in May 2021. (Image: Charlie Davies)

“It's lovely to have the freedom to be able to attend first school plays and first parents evenings and to be around when my daughter needs me – which isn't always possible when you work for someone else.

“It's also important to love what you do and I adore my job and the people it brings through the door – they make it. Without them I wouldn't be here.”

Businesses are nominated by members of the public for the Best of Welsh Business Awards.

Ms Davies said she was “overwhelmed and humbled” that her customers had put her forward for the award.

“Considering all the other barbers in the category are extremely well established and I have only been in business a year, I didn't even expect to be a nominee, never mind a finalist,” she said.