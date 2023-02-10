Poundland in 158 Commercial Street has closed and stock inside the store has been cleared out, with a notice in the window alerting customers of the closure.

The closed Commercial Street store (Image: Newsquest)

The closed Commercial Street store. Picture: Newsquest

The budget retailer has moved to a larger store at unit 7-9 Friars Walk shopping centre, Newport, in the unit opposite New Look, which officially opened on Saturday, January 11.

The 7,241 sq ft space was previously occupied by Tin Shed Theatre Co’s Unit 9 and was also the former site of Mothercare in Friars Walk.

The larger branch replaces Kingsway shopping centre’s Poundland, which closed earlier in the month, and the Commercial Street store.

Poundland Friars Walk (Image: Newsquest)

Poundland Friars Walk. Picture: Newsquest

Poundland director of retail, Darren Kay, said: “We’ve worked hard to create a store that shows off Poundland at its best and one that the people of Newport can be proud of.

“Our new Friars Walk store keeps us right in the heart of the city and will be a cracking example of the breadth of what we can offer in a really convenient location.

“Just like all our stores, it will offer amazing value to customers looking to beat the economic squeeze.”