A study, conducted by the UK discount code site, VoucherCodes.co.uk, found that on average it will cost £22.49 for a night out to watch the NFL Super Bowl, including drinks, food, and snacks.

A US bottle of beer is compared to a burger, fries, and nachos at venues showing the Super Bowl in twelve cities across the UK.

Cardiff was the third cheapest city to enjoy a night out watching Super Bowl 2023 with an average price of £20.70, only more expensive than Glasgow (£20.02) and Manchester (£20.19).

London was the most expensive city, with Super Bowl viewers there looking at paying over one-third more - £30.82.

Cardiff is the third cheapest place to watch Super Bowl 2023 in the UK. (Image: VoucherCode)

The price of each item also varies significantly depending on the city.

A bottle of beer varies in price from £4.10 in Glasgow to £5.68 in London.

Likewise, a burger and fries can be found for just £8.33 on average in Glasgow but costs a £14.15 a portion in the capital (70% more).

The cheapest nachos can also be found in Glasgow for just £7.59 on average, and again London comes in as the most expensive at £10.95 on average.

Savings Expert at VoucherCodes, Anita Naik, said: “The Super Bowl is getting increasingly popular in the UK, with more American football fans tuning in every year and more venues showing the sporting event.

“However, as our research shows, where you watch the Super Bowl can have a big impact on the cost.

“If you’re planning on tuning in to the game this year, do your research first.

“We found that the price for Super Bowl viewing essentials varies by as much as £7 within the same city, so check the prices before you decide where to book.

“You should also see if the venue offers any food and drinks packages as these can often be much cheaper than purchasing items individually.”

When is Super Bowl 2023 and where is it being played?





Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 11.30pm Sunday in the UK.

The match is scheduled to take place at State Farm Stadium, which is in Glendale, Arizona.

Which teams are playing in the Super Bowl?





The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both teams won their respective conference championship matches two weeks ago (January 29).

The Kansas City Chiefs won the American Football Conference (AFC) with a 23-20 defeat of the Cincinnati Bengals.

While the Philadelphia Eagles won the National Football Conference (NFC) beating the San Fransisco 49ers 31-7.

Who is performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show?





Rihanna is set to provide the halftime entertainment on the night.

The halftime show has made a name for itself over the years, becoming almost as big as the match itself.