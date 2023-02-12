Friends of the Road to Nature and the Twumps natural restoration group worked in collaboration with Newport City Council to transform areas in Coedkernew and Allt-yn-yn.

The Tumps community group have transformed a space at the Twumps, near Barack Hill in Allt-yr-yn, from a fly tipping blackspot into a nature reserve.

The restoration group is encouraging people to connect with nature at the site, the site is home of the rare red girdled mining bee.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

The Tumps is home to rare red girdled mining bee.

The project has a massive impact on habitat restoration and pollinator conservation.

John Stone, a founder of the Tumps community group said: “Two years ago, the space behind the barracks suffered from some of the similar problems that the road to nature had.

“It was an area for fly tipping and had problems with anti-social behaviour, it’s a fantastic site that’s thriving with wildlife.

“There is so much potential to restore that area and improve it from both ends for people and wildlife as a whole.

“We have embarked on a journey and got good momentum and our long-term vision is we would like to see a council owned site as a nature reserve for nature and can get protection for the site.”

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

The rubbish found at The Tumps, on display at the art exhibition.

The abandoned stretch of a duel carriage way of the A48 in Coedkernew - known by some as the 'road to nowhere' became a blackspot for fly-tipping.

Community group Friends of the Road to Nature along with the council organised a clean-up in October 2021 to clear the space to transform it into a nature space for wildlife.

Sue Colwill, a member of the group said: “It was absolutely horrendous, it was sky high in rubbish after fly tipping.

“We worked with council and friends of the living and other groups to do a big clean up, with 120 local people turning up to clean the road.

“Once it was clean, we realised that it was a fantastic road for nature, there are things going on there that we didn’t realise under all the rubbish.

Newsquest

The old dual carrigeway was a hot spot for flytipping before it was transformed into nature haven.

“A biodiversity group stayed there to see what was on the road, and they discovered 350 different species on the road.

“We have had such a positive response from the community about the space being available, and there is a load of opportunities for people to walk their dog, watch birds and all sorts it’s amazing.

“It has also provided a link up from route 88 cycle route, they can cycle up the road to nature and join up to the A48 travel routes that are going in in the next couple of years.”

The latest transformation was showcased in an art exhibition Newport, Nature and People at the Riverfront Theatre, with council leader Cllr Jane Mudd in attendance.

Cllr Mudd said: “I think it’s absolutely wonderful, we have got all this on our doorsteps and its about giving nature a helping hand, its tremendous to see people come together to support their communities.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Cllr Jane Mudd is looking into more greenery for the city centre after being impressed with the exhibition and transformation of the sites.

“I am proud of Newport and we want to preserve this, and what stands out in the exhibition is the pictures created by the children.

“The future is all about them, and if we can improve on the habitat and increase biodiversity then we are making a better future for our children.

“I would definitely like to see more greenery in the city centre and that’s something we will look at going forward.”