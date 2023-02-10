A GWENT man has been found not guilty of stalking a woman.
Michael Allen, 42, of Islwyn Road, Wattsville, Caerphilly, had been accused of the alleged offence in Cardiff on November 6, 2022.
He was cleared after the case was discontinued at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.
