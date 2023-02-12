Tom Preece from Blackwood began trafficking cannabis when he was just 16, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Jason Howells, prosecuting, said the defendant first came to the police’s attention when they were called to the Cross Oak Inn in May 2021 for unrelated matters.

A police officer chased a group of youths and Preece was arrested after he was found hiding behind a bush.

After the defendant was arrested and handcuffed, police came across a small bag of cocaine on him and an iPhone which implicated him in the supply of cannabis.

“When he was later questioned about the cocaine, Preece told them this was not cocaine but dandruff as he was just having a laugh,” Mr Howells said.

When officers went to Preece’s home a few months later they found him “intoxicated” and seized cannabis hidden behind a plant pot.

Mr Howells told the court: “The defendant then became extremely irate.

"He was crying and he asked them, ‘Can I have my drugs back? I paid £160 for them this morning.”

Preece, 19, of Old Bridge Court, Pontllanfraith, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

He also admitted possession of cocaine and possession of cannabis.

The defendant had not previous convictions.

Jeffrey Jones, representing Preece, told the court it took 22 months to bring the case to court.

“He needed to pay his own habit and friends found out he had access.

“The defendant is far from being a racketeer at this game.

“There is genuine remorse.

“He has changed his life and turned things around – he is now drug free.

“There has been a long delay and there has been without any reoffending.”

Mr Jones added that had his client, a window fitter, been dealt with properly by the police it would have been as a youth.

The judge, Recorder Barry Clarke, sentenced Preece to a 12-month community order and told him he would have to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.