Owned by Michele Watters and Becky Jones-Edwards Mia Bella, a nail salon, has been in their current space at 110 Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly since October 2019.

Owners Michele Watters and Becky Jones-Edwards (Image: Becky Jones-Edwards)

The nail salon is moving 10 doors down to 130 Pontygwindy Road with an estimated opening date of April 11.

Becky said: “We specialise in gel nails, biab nails and nail extensions.

“We are in need for a bigger space for our salon, the new shop will have new decor.

The Mia Bella team: Michele Watters, Becky Jones-Edwards, Abi Coombes , Jess Madden, Hannah Kennedy, Lynne Jones & Louise Walton-Hicks (Image: Becky Jones-Edwards)

“We have owned the salon since October 2019 and our current shop will close in mid-April.

“Thank you to all our amazing customers and fantastic team for giving us the opportunity to thrive and expand, we are forever grateful.”

Outside the current Mia Bella salon (Image: Becky Jones-Edwards)

All of Mia Bella’s current employees are moving with the salon with apprentice Cerys Buglar set to join the team next week.