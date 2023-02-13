A Caerphilly salon is expanding to a new bigger premises.
Owned by Michele Watters and Becky Jones-Edwards Mia Bella, a nail salon, has been in their current space at 110 Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly since October 2019.
Owners Michele Watters and Becky Jones-Edwards. Picture: Becky Jones-Edwards
The nail salon is moving 10 doors down to 130 Pontygwindy Road with an estimated opening date of April 11.
Becky said: “We specialise in gel nails, biab nails and nail extensions.
“We are in need for a bigger space for our salon, the new shop will have new decor.
The Mia Bella team: Michele Watters, Becky Jones-Edwards, Abi Coombes , Jess Madden, Hannah Kennedy, Lynne Jones & Louise Walton-Hicks. Picture: Becky Jones-Edwards
“We have owned the salon since October 2019 and our current shop will close in mid-April.
“Thank you to all our amazing customers and fantastic team for giving us the opportunity to thrive and expand, we are forever grateful.”
Outside the current Mia Bella salon. Picture: Becky Jones-Edwards
All of Mia Bella’s current employees are moving with the salon with apprentice Cerys Buglar set to join the team next week.
