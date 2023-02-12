Yoga & Nourish, located next door to Arcadia Coffee House, opened on February 4th and is holding many different classes for beginners or those more experienced in yoga.

To celebrate the opening, owners Natalie Meek-Jones and Marian Meek-Jones hosted free beginners’ classes in the brand new studio from February 9th to February 11th.

We went to the yoga studio to find our inner zen and sample one of the classes.

WATCH: Short clip from Beginners class that we sampled

The space has completely transformed from having no flooring or décor, into a warm and relaxing space.

Downstairs there are tables and one breakfast bar with chairs, a little bar which serves healthy smoothies, lattes, and shakes.

Upon walking into the studio upstairs, we instantly felt relaxed thanks to the soft music playing in the background.

We took a mat in the backrow and watched as Natalie explained different poses.

Pexels (Image: Pexels)

Some of the poses that were shown in the beginners class

We sampled the Warrier I and II poses, tree pose, easy pose and many others that were on offer in the class.

The yoga moves are relaxing and well explained but may be a challenge for those with mobility issues.

We would recommend it to others, as is the instructor is very welcoming, and answers any questions people may have about yoga with enthusiasm.

Chris Slape, from Newport had high praise for the taster session. She said: “I really enjoyed it, it was really calming and the instructor had a nice clear way of describing all the poses and what you are supposed to do, which I thought it was nice.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Chris Slape (left) with friend Nicola Osman (right) at the beginners class.

“It is a lovely room with a nice peaceful setting, I wish her every success with the studio.”

Natalie added: “The opening day was fantastic and had lots of support from the people we work with up in the gym in Beechwood.

“Lots of people heard about us in the lovely article in the newspaper, and we did lots of taster classes so people have a better understanding of what yoga can do for you.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Yoga equipment for the beginners class

“We had a lot of interest in the beginner’s class, which has been really successful so we plan to put on some more because of how many people were interested.

“We are hoping we can continue with that success and get as many people in here as possible to try the yoga to see what they think.”