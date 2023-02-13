Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

River-mae was born on December 26, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb. Her parents are Morgan Foster and Liam Saunders, of Caerleon. Her big sister is Alyrah-jordanna Foster, three.

Twins Zayan and Nahiyan Islam were born on January 17, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 7oz and 5lb 3oz. Their parents are Sabina and Shamimul Islam, of Newport, and their siblings are Mahinul and Safaa Islam.

Maddox Lee Kemp was born on January 19, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 3oz. He is the first child of Bethan Tayler and Jordan Kemp, of Newport.

Jacob Smith was born on September 11, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 9oz. His parents are Lucy and David Smith, of Cwmbran. His siblings are Chelsea, six, Lilly-Mai, four, and Dominic, one.

Anthony Michael Andersen was born on January 27, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 2oz. His parents are Ghila and Richard Andersen, of Caldicot, and his big sisters are Annalise, six, and Isabella, three.