Paul Frazer "repeatedly" struck the neighbour with the retractable weapon outside his victim's home while making threats to kill him and his wife.

A sentencing hearing at Newport Crown Court heard "mature" and "hard-working" Frazer had gone into his victim's home "on a number of occasions" on September 20, 2021, demanding to speak with him.

The victim's wife made several calls to her husband, who was at work and then returned home to Lighthouse Park, in St Brides, where he found Frazer "brandishing" a baton.

"I'm going to do you once and for all," Frazer said, before his victim rugby tackled him, prosecutor Paul Hewitt told the court.

In the ensuing tussle, Frazer struck his victim's head, shoulder, hip and knee.

The victim "tried to grab the defendant, but the defendant simply kept hitting him", Mr Hewitt said.

At one stage, Frazer "placed his fingers inside [his victim's mouth and pulled down... as if trying to break his jaw".

Another man weighed in to try and subdue Frazer, who smelled "heavily of intoxicants".

After the defendant was restrained, his mother "came to get him" but he was arrested later that day. At interview, admitted he had been drinking but denied the offences and said he had acted "in self-defence".

His victim suffered a 5cm laceration to his head, cuts, swelling, and a "bite mark to his arm".

In a statement, the victim described having "nightmares and flashbacks" since the attack, adding he and his wife had "had to" sell their home.

He described formerly being a "social person" but now "wants to be on his own".

The victim had also stopped driving since the attack because he had "lost confidence" and "can't concentrate".

At a previous court appearance, Frazer admitted one charge of possessing an offensive weapon. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful wounding, on the day he was due to stand trial.

Stephen Thomas, defending, said Frazer "accepts he is entirely responsible" for the incident and "clearly doesn't blame the victim".

The defendant has three previous convictions for five offences, and was jailed for 18 months in 2014 for "a similar sort of offence".

The judge, Recorder John Philpott, noted a report from the Probation Service as well as letters to the court from the defendant and his mother.

"I accept your remorse... is genuine," he told Frazer, sentencing him to 21 months in prison, suspended for two years.

"You are extremely fortunate," the judge added. "If you come back [to court in the next 21 months] you won't be."