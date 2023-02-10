Engineers have been working in Duffryn throughout Friday, February 10 to repair the burst pipe.

Newport City Homes has confirmed that there is not currently an estimate for when the repairs will be completed.

A Newport City Homes spokesperson said: “We’re continuing to work on repairing the burst pipe in Duffryn.

“We don’t have a timescale for completing the repair at this time, but we understand the urgency and inconvenience this has caused the local community and we’re working hard to get this fixed as soon as possible.”

Work has been ongoing throughout today to fix a burst pipe in Duffryn. (Image: Newport City Homes)

Newport City Homes staff have been at Nightingale Court throughout this afternoon to support residents and provide access to temporary heating.

“Our teams are continuing to visit homes across the estate this afternoon to talk to residents about our work and answer any questions you may have,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone needing any additional help or support should contact Newport City Homes on 01633 381111 or via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.