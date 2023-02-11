The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 2,217 people had died in the region by Friday, January 13 – up from 2,209 the week before.

Both Newport and Caerphilly recorded three new deaths, while one was recorded in both Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent. There were no new deaths recorded in Monmouthshire.

They were among 11,366 deaths recorded across Wales.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Friday, January 27 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.