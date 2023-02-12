Inspector Rhys Caddick, Gwent Police’s inspector for Caerphilly south, revealed that, in November, one officer sustained a broken nose, while another suffered unspecified injuries while responding to an incident.

In his latest blog for the area, Inspector Caddick branded the incidents as “wholly unacceptable”.

The first incident saw a response sergeant sustaining a broken nose during the arrest of a man in the Mornington Meadows area of Caerphilly.

The man has since been charged with offences including assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle.

In the second incident, a response PC attended a call-out in the Abertridwr area and, during the arrest of a man, sustained injuries.

The man has been charged with several offences, including possession of drugs and criminal damage.

“Assaults on police officers and other emergency workers are wholly unacceptable,” said Inspector Caddick.

“Emergency workers across Wales provide an essential service to our communities, often putting themselves in challenging and dangerous situations to protect us, our friends and families.

“I feel it’s important I update you of these incidents, highlighting the bravery of our officers.”

In December, Gwent Police revealed there had been almost 1,500 assaults on emergency workers across Wales in the first six months of last year, a 1.8 per cent increase on the same period in 2021.

A quarter of the 1,421 assaults during this period resulted in officers sustaining an injury, while seven involved a weapon.

Shocking body-worn camera footage was released showing a female officer being threatened by a man with a knife.

Emergency services came together in December to appeal for the public to ‘work with us, not against us’, in a bid to reduce the number of assaults on emergency workers.

“Emergency workers are normal human beings just trying to do a job – they’re there to help you, so give them the credit and respect they deserve,” said Jason Killens, chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service.