Crafty Legs’ green and yellow gazebos are spotted at the Cenotaph in Caerphilly town centre on the second Saturday of every month.

The fair, which is run by Sarah Harris-Clint and her husband Gareth Clint, has recently been granted £21,000 from the Community Enterprise Fund. Sarah said the money will be spent on more gazebos for their expansion to Bargoed town centre.

Craft Legs craft fair in Caerphilly. Picture: Sarah Harris-Clint

Deputy leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, Cllr Jamie Pritchard, said the funding would allow the market to offer stalls to more traders.

He added: “Crafty Legs events have a waiting list of traders ready to hit the high street, so this is good news and it does show that there can be opportunities for expansion, even in tough economic times.”

Caerphilly’s previous craft fair stopped during the pandemic and never re-opened. This is where Sarah and Gareth took over.

Sarah and Gareth with daughters Lucy and Ella. Picture: Sarah Harris-Clint

Sarah, originally from Abertridwr, said she has always been into crafts and had a stall at the previous fair for five years.

She said: “I told my husband we’re going to re-launch Caerphilly craft fair. I’ve got a marketing background and he’s business management so we work well together.

“Then we bought about 28 gazebos.”

Craft Legs craft fair in Caerphilly. Picture: Sarah Harris-Clint

Sarah added: “The council have really supported us as this forms part of their regeneration plans.”

Crafty Legs first opened in March 2022, and after a winter break, it is set to return on March 11.

The market is named for her family member's initials put together – (L)ucy, (E)lla, (G)areth, (S)arah.

Craft Legs craft fair in Caerphilly. Picture: Sarah Harris-Clint

Sarah describes the group of traders at Crafty Legs as her “craft family”. She added: “We try to help crafters and small businesses where we can, we’re happy to advise anyone that has a stall.

“We recently bought a light box that people can use to take photos of their work and then upload online.”

Sarah added: “The fair is about giving businesses support. When we’re in Caerphilly we have 28 gazebos – so that’s 28 small businesses who have a platform for the day.”

The Caerphilly fair is open on the second Saturday of every month and Bargoed’s will be the third Saturday of the month, from March. Both are open between 10am and 4pm.