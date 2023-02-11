Inspector Rhys Caddick set out the targets for officers in the Caerphilly south area in his first inspector’s blog for 2023.

He added that he was keen for “visible enforcement” to continue, in order to officers to engage with and build trust with the community.

Inspector Caddick also provided an update on reports of a person trying doors in the Caerphilly area, who has since been arrested after being caught on CCTV.

“I am keen for this visible enforcement to continue and would encourage anyone with concerns in relation to any criminal activity to report them directly to us or anonymously via CrimeStoppers,” he said.

“I assure you all information is treated confidentially, reviewed, developed and appropriate action is taken.

“Neighbourhood crime – such as burglaries and theft from and of vehicles – will remain a priority for us this year.

“Commonly, these offences are committed by opportunists, and we can take simple actions to deter and prevent these offences.

“I ask that you check that your properties and vehicles are kept secure, consider investing in security systems such as lighting, CCTV or doorbell cameras.

“I’ve recently reviewed CCTV footage of an individual trying house doors in the Caerphilly area. Fortunately, on both occasions the attempts were unsuccessful due to the properties being secure.

“This individual has since been identified and arrested but it is a timely reminder for us all not to become complacent with protecting our property.”