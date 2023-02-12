Gwent Police officers raided an address in Bedwas on Wednesday, January 25.

Officers seized multiple mobile phones, drugs, and money at the property.

Further raids took place on Friday, January 27 in Tredegar, Rhymney and Fochriw, with Class B drugs and mobile phones seized in the Rhymney warrant while three suspected stolen motorbikes were recovered in Fochriw.

A further two raids were made in relation to reports of dangerous dogs – including at an address in Cwrt Yr Hendre in Hendredenny on Tuesday, January 24, after concerns that a banned breed of dog, thought to be a Pitbull, had been kept at the property. The dog and eight puppies were seized.

Inspector Rhys Caddick said: “We’ve recently had two separate weeks of enforcement that saw six warrants executed across Bedwas and Caerphilly.

“Four of these were carried out under the misuse of drugs act while two were under the dangerous dogs act.

“Bedwas officers carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Wednesday, January 25 and seized multiple mobile phones, drugs and money at the property.

Items seized in the drugs raid in Bedwas. (Image: Gwent Police)

“During the operations we were supported by officers from various departments as well as partners including Trading Standards.

Chief superintendent Matthew Williams said: “Week in, week out, our neighbourhood policing teams work relentlessly to protect residents, target criminals and plan preventative work to tackle the crimes that blight communities.

“Raids in Rhymney and Blaenau Gwent have tackled drug supply, while warrants in Caerphilly have been carried out after concerns were raised by the community around dangerous dogs being bred at an address.

“I’d like to thank our communities in Gwent for their ongoing support. While our officers work around the clock to protect residents, intelligence we receive from the public during engagement events like police surgeries provides vital information we can act upon when preparing to carry out these warrants.”