Torfaen council has confirmed that common ash trees throughout the local authority area have become infected with Ash Dieback disease.

Ash Dieback gradually kills the trees, so works will be carried out to remove the diseased trees to prevent them falling onto the roads.

The closures will be in place along Cwmbran Drive, Cwmavon Road, Foundry Road to The Promenade – in Abersychan, and on Hafodrynys Road.

The majority of the work will be carried out at night.

Councillor Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: “We don’t like removing trees unless we really have to because of the many benefits they offer.

“Unfortunately, a large number of ash trees along a number of roads have become unstable due to Ash Dieback so we have to remove them to keep the highway and highway users safe.

"Due to the nature of Ash Dieback we aren’t sure precisely when branches will start falling off so we are being proactive to ensure the safety of road users.

“The removal of these trees will stimulate growth of the other species that are left, resulting in the tree canopy being replaced over a few years. In such instances, it would not be necessary to replant the lost trees.

“However, if large gaps are created, we may look to plant new trees of an appropriate species. This may be the case along Foundry Road, where a significant area of woodland is affected.

“We know how passionate some of our residents are about biodiversity so I want to assure you that the decision to remove these trees along Cwmbran Drive has not been an easy one.”

A Torfaen council spokesperson said the work was being carried out before bird nesting season, on the advice of Torfaen council’s ecologist, and the contractors will also check for evidence that birds have started nesting early before any trees are removed.

Part of the Trosnant Street Car Park in Pontypool will be used to store the tree chippings.

The road closures will be:

Cwmbran Drive (Sunday, February 19 – Friday, February 24)

Cwmbran Drive will be closed between 8pm and 6am from the Rougement School roundabout to the Henllys Way/Cwmbran Stadium roundabout; and between the Parkway roundabout and Henllys Way roundabout.

Cwmavon Road (Wednesday, February 22 – Friday, March 3)

Various of sections of Cwmavon Road between Pontypool and Blaenavon will be closed between 8pm and 6am.

Foundry Road to The Promenade, Abersychan (Monday, February 20 – Friday, March 17)

Work will be carried during the day and night on various sections of woodland along Foundry Road and The Promenade, between Snatchwood Road and the junction of Foundry Road and the Promenade.

Hafodrynys Road (Monday, February 20 – Friday, March 31)

Various sections between Pontypool A472 roundabout and the Torfaen/Caerphilly boundary, between 8pm and 6am