A MAN has been charged with rape following a sexual assault allegation.
Charles Wakefield, 29, from Pontypool appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
The defendant, of Upland Drive, Trevethin, is accused of rape on May 7 last year.
Wakefield is due to appear before the crown court on March 9.
The defendant was granted conditional bail.
