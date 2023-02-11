Ethan Hamer from Caerphilly was told he couldn’t be treated in the UK for aggressive oesophageal cancer.

There was a huge community effort to raise more than £200,000 for his treatment but his family have sadly announced their son has passed away.

Ethan’s mother Debbie Hamer said: “We are absolutely heartbroken.

“Our beautiful brave Ethan has lost his battle and gained his wings.

“Sleep tight until we meet again.”

Speaking to the Argus last November, Mrs Hamer said: “Our whole world has been torn apart in the space of a few months.

“The hospital he’s been treated at – Noah’s Ark Hospital Cardiff have never seen this type of cancer in a child.

“As a mother, it is heartbreaking to see such a fit, talented, healthy boy become bedridden in a matter of weeks.”

She added: “Throughout everything he’s had to deal with over the past few months – biopsies, lumbar puncture, chemotherapy etc – he has been absolutely amazing, and I couldn’t be more prouder of him – he is my hero.

“Earlier this year in May, Ethan won the Caerphilly 2km race, in June he came 4th in the Welsh 800m championships.

“Sport and fitness are all he knows and to have that taken away from him almost overnight is devastating for him to have to deal with.”

A GoFundMe page was set up to help raise £200,000 with Wales football legend Gareth Bale sending a message of support to him.

The Azaylia Foundation charity set up by reality star Ashley Cain in memory of his daughter to fight childhood cancer donated £10,000.

Ethan's football club, @CwrtRawlinFC, said on Twitter: The club is absolutely heartbroken to inform of the passing of our player Ethan Hamer.

"Ethan has been a key member of our team since U6s.

"His strength, skill and tenacity and sporting ability was a joy for us to witness."