- Emergency services are dealing with a crash on Risca road by Crosskeys College.
- The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place.
- People are advised to avoid the area.
-
-
- Due to an accident outside Crosskeys College, All services 151's will diverted from B4591 along A467, Unfortunately Risca and Pontymister will be unable to be served.
