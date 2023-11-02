Live

Police at scene of crash by Crosskeys College, Risca road

By Lauran O'Toole

  • Emergency services are dealing with a crash on Risca road by Crosskeys College.
  • The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place.
  • People are advised to avoid the area.
  • Due to an accident outside Crosskeys College, All services 151's will diverted from B4591 along A467, Unfortunately Risca and Pontymister will be unable to be served.

