Whilst it may be cold, this winter sun can pose a real hazard to drivers as the glare can temporarily blind drivers.

In a recent study, it was revealed that only 39.5% of drivers reduce their speed when there is sun glare.

However, drivers are being warned that not taking precautions to prepare for the sun could result in a fine and points on their licence.

ATS Euromaster, who carried out the survey, warn that failure to have proper control of a vehicle or full view of the road and traffic ahead could leave drivers with a fine of up to £5,000.

Across the UK, younger drivers are most affected by sun glare whilst driving with more than a third of young drivers finding driving in this weather very unsafe.

From tinted windows to fixing your windshield, Simon Waye, technical engineer at ATS Euromaster has provided 6 tips to help you drive safely and avoid heavy fines.

Tinted Windows

Simon said: “One of the best things you can do is to tint your car windows. This will help to reduce excess heat and glare from the sun by reflecting the sun’s rays away from the interior of the car and will make it easier to see. Make sure to check the legal tint limit to avoid fines.”

Sunglasses

Another tip for protecting yourself from sun glare while driving is to wear sunglasses.

Simon said: “Polarised lenses are a safer option over normal lenses as they are more effective at combating sun glare.”

He stressed that while wearing sunglasses, the lenses must allow vision to remain clear and must allow sufficient light to let you see properly.

Keep your windscreen clean

You must keep your windscreen clean in the winter months. A dirty windscreen can magnify the sun's glare making it harder to see the road. Make sure to check your wiper blades for signs of wear and tear by having your car annually serviced.

Fix any chips or cracks in your windshield

In addition to being clean, your windshield should also be smooth and free of imperfections. Any chips and cracks on your glass are not only unsafe but the sunlight bouncing off all the broken edges has the potential to create some serious glare.

Use your sun visor

Most car sun visors are extendable and can be pulled down and to the side to protect the driver's eyes from bright sunlight to the side of the car. Using the visor also helps your eyes adjust when driving in shade after driving in low sunlight.

Leave a greater distance

It is essential to leave extra space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you when driving in bright sunlight. Bright light greatly reduces your visibility and response time.