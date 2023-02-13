The former flagship Debenhams, which had opened in its city centre site to much fanfare in November 2015, remains a shell almost two years since its closure.

The lying vacant store has a lot of potential for a retailer to take over the site.

We asked readers of the Argus on Facebook what they think the site should be turned into which was met with an overwhelming number of ideas.

Inside Newport's Debenhams store (Image: Newsquest)

Facebook user Anne Marie said: “As it is closed why not open it to new businesses and have lots of businesses in there for a small fee.

“Surely if parking was free or cheaper you would get more people into the town.

“Someone needs to do something before more shops close.”

Many Argus readers believe the site should be divided up into smaller retail units for the rent to be more manageable for stores.

Facebook user David West said the site should be turned into a music venue to help increase the number of artists coming to Newport.

Mr West said: “It should be turned into a music venue.

“The insane decision to demolish Newport Centre has been taken and there is an empty cinema and an empty shopping complex going to waste.

“Get a music venue back in Newport.”

Although Newport has both a M&S and a Primark near to the former Debenhams site, many users believe the site would be perfect for one of these chain stores to have a superstore site.

Facebook user Daniel Joseph said: “I do think an M&S would be a good idea, having a large department store, a café at the top overlooking Friars Walk and then the lower level as the food hall next to the bus station would be really useful and good for business with people buying bits and convenience food which M&S food hall does best.

“It is in a prime location; this space could have a better space for click and collect and then use the other M&S store as space for something like TKMAXX.”