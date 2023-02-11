Newport’s home boy was crowned British and Commonwealth champion at the Vale Sports Arena in Cardiff last night, when he defeated Scott Allan.

The 31-year-old from Duffryn, Newport had a momentous night in the capital winning on a majority decision with the judges.

In a tweet McGoldrick said: “British & Commonwealth Champion.”

BRITISH & COMMONWEALTH CHAMPION 😁



AND THE NEW! pic.twitter.com/DqLejMpqCZ — Sean McGoldrick (@Sean1mc) February 10, 2023

One judge held the fight on 114-114 whilst the other two judges held the fight on 117-111 to McGoldrick.

McGoldrick’s victory sees him become the first fighter from Newport to win a Lonsdale Belt since David 'Bomber' Pearce captured the heavyweight crown in September 1983.

Sean McGoldrick (Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

McGoldrick was a Commonwealth Games gold medallist in 2010, he defeated Alexander Taylor in October to build up to last night’s fight.

Speaking to the Argus McGoldrick: “Boxing is a great sport and it would be great if I could help get more people into it, either as a hobby or competitively.

“Newport does punch above its weight when it comes to the successful boxers we’ve produced, and it would be amazing to win these titles and inspire more people to keep that tradition going.

“We’ve got a rich history of boxing in Newport and when boxers do well it gives the city a lift.”