Vehicles have been vandalised in a series of incidents in Abertillery Road, Blaina.
The vehicles were damaged between 3pm on February 10 and 9am on February 11.
Gwent Police are appealing those with any information to come forward and ring 101 quoting log 96 of 11.2.23.
