A man has been arrested for assaulting an emergency worker.
During proactive patrols yesterday Gwent police located the Pontypool man who was wanted on a no bail warrant for assaulting an emergency worker.
The man will be put before the next available court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article