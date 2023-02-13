Dad of two Steve Davies, 51, is one of 77 search and rescue specialists from 14 fire and rescue services across the UK providing life-saving support.

Mr Davies who is part of the is part of the UK International Search and Rescue (UK-ISAR) team deployed to the scenes of devastation in Turkey through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has ‘pulled a few dead bodies out.’

Steve Davies in Turkey. Picture: Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office

Mr Davies from Gower, Swansea said: “I’ve got two daughters and you can’t help putting yourself in the position the earthquake survivors are in, desperately hoping to find family.

“It is heart breaking. It has been tough.

“It’s great for the whole team when we get someone out. It doesn’t matter if you are the person lifting her out or you are in the command tent back at the base. It is a success for all of us. That’s why we’re here and that’s what gets us through and keeps us going really.

“We’ve pulled a few dead bodies out but our focus is live casualties. We’ve just had another live hit on our work site, so hopefully that’s potentially two more casualties we will pull out.

“We believe one of them is a male police officer and we think he’s got a female member of his family stuck in there with him as well.

“We’re desperately trying to get them out but it’s going to be a protracted and long one that will involve rotating teams right through the night trying to dig down to get to them.”

The UK International Search and Rescue team have been using specialist search equipment including seismic listening devices, concrete cutting and breaking equipment, and propping and shoring tools to save lives.

Steve pictured 2nd to left. Picture: Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office

The specialists have been working in the town of Atackya in the Hatay Province since Tuesday after being immediately scrambled from across the UK.

Deputy Team Leader Steve, who works for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Everybody is saying how totally horrific this one is and how widespread the impact is.

“You just cannot begin to imagine what the communities and families who are on the scene desperately trying to get their relatives out of the rubble piles.

“That’s the hardest part as a rescuer - having to walk past sites where people are begging you to try and go in and look for their family but we know our dogs have been over and there’s no chance of us saving a life.

Members of the UK's International Search & Rescue Team continue working in coordination with other search and rescue teams looking for survivors. Picture Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office

“We’ve got to try and save as many people as we can because time is so precious.”

“After we got out I don’t think I managed to see a bed for three days. It was a long stint but in that first 72 hours every single second is crucial.

“We are trying to rotate because we need to look after the welfare of the team so we can keep going and be effective.”

Four specially trained search and rescue dogs are part of the UK-ISAR team, the dogs are put over the rubber pile and if the dog recats the team knows there is a viable live casualty.

International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell said: “It is thanks to the generosity and compassion of the British people that the DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal has reached the extraordinary total of £52.8 million, which includes £5 million of match funding from the British taxpayer.

“This would not have been possible without the kindness and support of the British people. Thank you.”