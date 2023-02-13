The horrific earthquake took place during the early hours of Monday, February 6 and has seen the death toll reached 24,000, at the time of writing.

With hundreds of buildings destroyed, many survivors have been made homeless, as some reports suggest that in Syria alone there are fears of up to 5.3 million people have been made homeless.

Many countries have been offering their aid, with the UK sending out rescuers, medical aid and specialist equipment.

Charities have also launched appeals allowing the public to donate money towards the devastation in Turkey and Syria.

How to donate towards the Turkey-Syria Earthquake

Many charities that are part of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) are accepting donations in aid of the earthquake.

British Red Cross has launched its appeal, seeing members of the team support the search and research mission.

Whilst Oxfam is providing emergency food and shelter to support those left out in the cold and for supplies including food and clean water.

You can donate money via both the Red Cross and Oxfam websites.

However, you can also donate on the DEC website which provides information on how donations will aid those in need.

Sharing that donations will support aid by distributing essentials like food water and blankets, providing first aid and crisis support, Setting up temporary shelters, assisting with the rescue efforts and more.

You can donate now via the DEC website.