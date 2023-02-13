Tarian who are responsible for tackling serious and organised crime across Southern Wales and manage the threat posed from crimes including firearms supply, county drugs lines, child sexual exploitation, cybercrime and modern-day slavery.

Gwent Police’s Regional Economic Crime Unit obtained confiscation orders against convicted criminals of £4,467,434.12, detained almost £400k in cash and have restrained assets of approximately £4 million from criminals under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nick Wilkie, head of the organised crime unit said: “It has been another incredibly successful year for Tarian in our fight against serious and organised crime across the region.

“Thanks to the hard work of our officers and partner agencies, a large number of prolific criminals spent Christmas behind bars and we’ve taken significant quantities of drugs and illegal firearms off the streets.

“We’re looking forward to continuing the fight against serious and organised crime in 2023, and protecting people across southern Wales from harm.”

Gwent Police’s County Lines Team assisted the three south Wales forces on numerous investigations, helping to protect vulnerable adults and children from being exploited by drugs gangs.

Investigation highlights include: