Over 469kg of drugs have been seized with 211 criminals jailed for a total of 763 years during 2022.
Tarian who are responsible for tackling serious and organised crime across Southern Wales and manage the threat posed from crimes including firearms supply, county drugs lines, child sexual exploitation, cybercrime and modern-day slavery.
Gwent Police’s Regional Economic Crime Unit obtained confiscation orders against convicted criminals of £4,467,434.12, detained almost £400k in cash and have restrained assets of approximately £4 million from criminals under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
Detective Chief Superintendent Nick Wilkie, head of the organised crime unit said: “It has been another incredibly successful year for Tarian in our fight against serious and organised crime across the region.
“Thanks to the hard work of our officers and partner agencies, a large number of prolific criminals spent Christmas behind bars and we’ve taken significant quantities of drugs and illegal firearms off the streets.
“We’re looking forward to continuing the fight against serious and organised crime in 2023, and protecting people across southern Wales from harm.”
Gwent Police’s County Lines Team assisted the three south Wales forces on numerous investigations, helping to protect vulnerable adults and children from being exploited by drugs gangs.
Investigation highlights include:
- Operation Arcturus: six members of an organised crime group who supplied up to £5,022,000 worth of high-quality drugs were jailed for a combined 87 years.
- Operation Oberon: 14 members of an organised crime group involved in a large-scale drugs network were jailed for over 140 years.
- 384 children and 32 adults safeguarded from being exploited by criminals.
- The Asset Confiscation Team (ACE), which is part of the Regional Economic Crime Unit, recovered £548,241.07 from the enforcement of previously imposed confiscation orders.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here