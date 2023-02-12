Musician Stephen Kearney was amongst the 88 passengers on the sailing from Rosslare to Fishguard who were issued with lifejackets by crew.

"It was clearly a very serious situation and I was preparing to spend time in the lifeboats,” former Pembrokeshire resident Mr Kearney told the Western "Luckily, the fire was extinguished and that was not necessary."

He added: "I'm a sailor, trained in sea survival so I knew how bad this could have got. In fact if it had been very windy in heavy seas you would be reporting a very different and harrowing story.”

Stena Line crew helped passengers with their lifejackets. (Image: Stephen Kearney)

While the lifejackets were being issued, emergency services had raced to Fishguard Port via land, sea and air.

Frefighters, police, coastguard teams, an air ambulance and three lifeboats attended, wth firefighters going on board the ferry when it had docked to extinguish a second fire.

Fire and ambulance crews at the port as motorists disembark the Stena Europe. (Image: Stephen Kearney)

Mr Kearney - who now divides his time between Devon and Kinsale in County Cork - praised the crew of the Stena Europe for their handling of the situation.

Children were amongst the 88 passengers on board. (Image: Stephen Kearney)

He said: “There was an announcement to the crew, advising it was not a drill and they should take up positions.

The large emergency services presence at the port. (Image: Karl Everall)

"Smoke began to circulate and I could see smoke from the funnel.

"Life jackets were issued and crew members assisted passengers with life jackets. People were understandably nervous but very calm and were looking out for each other.

"The Stena staff were obviously very well drilled and took all appropriate action, which included issuing water and supporting people who were frightened.

"The staff actually were fantastic and, interestingly, honest about the situation."

There were 59 crew on board the Stena Europe sailing. (Image: Stephen Kearney)

Stena Line has thanked the emergency services for their response and apologised to passengers.

A spokesman said earllier today: "Damage to the vessel is minimal.

"It is now being removed from service while we undertake a thorough investigation as to cause of the incident, which will be undertaken in partnership with the maritime regulatory authorities.

"We would like to thank the local Welsh ambulance, fire and lifeboat services who deployed significant numbers of their resources as a precaution.

"We are sorry for any distress and inconvenience this has caused to our passengers.

Fire hoses play on the funnel of the Stena Europe as she docks in Fishguard. (Image: Karl Everall)

"We have reached an agreement with Irish Ferries that all those booked to sail with us will be transferred to their Pembroke sailing, or can be transferred to an alternative Stena Line sailing at a different port.

"Further updates on the vessel and sailings will be issued in due course."

