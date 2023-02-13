AROUND 20 police cars were scrambled to an incident in Newport city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning which saw four men arrested.
Police cars lined the Queensway, at the top of Cambrian Road, at around 4am on Sunday, February 12.
Footage filmed from a passing van shows the sizeable police presence in the city on Sunday night.
Officers had been called to a report of a man was carrying a weapon in Cambrian Road.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon and a hammer was seized.
He has since been released on conditional bail.
Police also confirmed that a 21-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 46-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.
They have all been released under investigation.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Anyone with information or anyone who was in the area at the time with CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to call 101, or DM Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting log reference 2300047093.
"You can also send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 with any details."
