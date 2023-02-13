Although the half term gives a much-needed break from all the hard work children do at school, it can be a costly time for parents.

But, it doesn’t have to be too costly as many restaurants are offering kids to eat for free.

So you can save some money and still treat the kids, we’ve got the full list of all the restaurants and cafes offering free meals or meals for just £1 this February half term.

We’ve teamed up with @QuakerOatsUK to offer children a free bowl of porridge this half term. It's available in all Asda cafes from 8am-12pm throughout the the holiday. No purchase necessary, subject to availability. It's on top of our £1 kids meal deal: https://t.co/IJ6BieFIUA pic.twitter.com/du5fYOesZ4 — Asda (@asda) February 6, 2023

Everywhere kids eat free this February half term

Asda

Kids get a free breakfast or a £1 meal every day of the week, no minimum spend needed.

Beefeater and Brewers Fayre

Up to two children under 16 can eat a free breakfast when an adult buys a cooked breakfast for £9.50.

Bella Italia

Kids eat for £1 with the purchase of an adult main course, available between 4pm to 6pm Monday to Thursday.

Bill’s

Kids eat free at Bill's all day from February 13 to 24 when an adult orders any main dish.

Cafe Rouge

Kids can choose two or three courses from the children’s menu for just £1 with every adult who purchases a main course.

Carluccio’s

Kids eat for £1 from February 10 to 26 with a paying adult.

Dobbies

Kids eat free when an adult purchases a meal, from 12pm.

Dunelm Pausa Café

Kids can eat for free when an adult spends £4, from Monday to Friday.

Giraffe

Use the code GRKE1MS for kids to eat for £1 when an adult orders a main meal.

IKEA

Kids eat from 95p every day from 11am, starting February 11.

M&S Café

Kids eat free when an adult spends £5 in the café.

Morrisons Café

Get a free kids meal when an adult buys a main meal for £4.49.

Premier Inn

Kids eat free when an adult orders an all-you-can-eat breakfast from £9.99.

Sizzling Pubs

Kids eat for £1 when an adult buys a main meal, valid Monday to Friday from 3pm-7pm.

Table Table

Up to two children aged under 16 eat a free breakfast when an adult buys an unlimited cooked breakfast for £9.50.

Tesco Cafes

Kids eat free when an adult makes a purchase in the café and scans their Clubcard, weekdays only.

The Real Greek

Kids under 12 eat free on Sundays when an adult spends £10.

Your Money Matters

Your Money Matters is a campaign launched by us and our sister titles across Newsquest to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living.

This year has seen a whole host of household price increases — from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices — costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year.

We’re making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost-of-living crisis is having on our readers.

The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel and travel means we will all feel the pinch.

Through our newspaper, we want to do what we can to help make your cash go further because we know your money matters.