THE efforts of 15 people, including eleven young cadets, from across Gwent have been recognised by the King’s representative for the county.
Brigadier Robert Aitken CBE appointed five young people as Lord-Lieutenant cadets for Gwent for this year at an awards ceremony at Raglan Barracks, Newport, on Thursday, February 9.
They were:
- Staff Cadet Regimental Sergeant Major Eshan Iqbal of Gwent and Powys Army Cadet Force
- Cadet Sergeant Major Olivia Armstrong of Monmouth School Combined Cadet Force
- Cadet Corporal Macsen Purser of Llanwern High School Combined Cadet Force
- Able Cadet Alex Jones of Newport Sea Cadet Corps
- Cadet Warrant Officer Deighton Davies of No 1 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadet
Eshan, 18, from Newport, who attends St Julian’s School, hopes to pursue a career in the military. Outside of cadets he carries out voluntary work in the community with local charity and church groups.
Olivia, who attends Haberdashers Monmouth School for Girls, also has her sights set on a military career. She is an accomplished sportswoman having represented Wales at lacrosse.
Macsen, who attends Llanwern High School, is an outstanding marksman and is described as being an outstanding role model to younger cadets in his contingent.
Alex, who attends St Julian’s School, is a keen musician and was selected to be a member of the Sea Cadets’ Massed Band, leading the Trafalgar Parade in London. He has also played alongside musicians of the Royal Marines Band.
Deighton, from Blackwood, aspires to become a commercial airline pilot and is a fluent Welsh speaker. He has created bilingual resources in squadron to support the growing numbers of Welsh-speaking cadets.
Their new role, which lasts for a year, includes attendance with the Brigadier, who acts as the King’s representative, at a number of official engagements such as Remembrance events, Royal visits and parades.
Four people were recognised for their outstanding service and devotion to duty and awarded the Lord-Lieutenant’s Certificate of Merit.
These included:
- Civilian Instructor Rothery Harris of No 1 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets
- Regimental Sergeant Major Instructor Jeffrey Harris of Gwent & Powys Army Cadet Force
- Sergeant Gareth Evans of No 2 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets
- Mr Colin Edwards of Wales Universities Officers’ Training Corps.
