Oaklands, which offers short breaks, is nominated for a Social Care Wales 2023 Accolades award to “recognise, celebrate and share” its work in social care and childcare.

Newport City Council’s draft budget for 2023/24 has proposed to cut services at Oaklands by half. This has received significant backlash from parents and carers who use the service.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Service last month, parent Carli Jordan criticised the cuts and said: “None of it makes sense to us. We understand that budget cuts have to be made but why is it the most vulnerable that are affected.”

Councillors also criticised the proposals at a scrutiny meeting on January 24. Independent councillor for Bettws, Janet Cleverley, said: “I feel really sorry for them if it’s stopped. How can we be stopping this service to people that really need it?”

The residential care home on St John’s Crescent currently supports 21 children – but this could be reduced to 11 if the £485,000 cut goes ahead.

The awards, run by regulatory Social Care Wales, recognise the work of groups, teams and organisations, as well as workers from across the public, private, voluntary and co-operative sectors in Wales.

Award winners will be announced at City Hall in Cardiff at 12pm on Thursday, April 27.