The accountants and business advisers has promoted Gareth Pinder, aged 39, and Rebecca Webster, 43, to new roles at the practice.

Gareth, from Newport, joined the business as part of a merger with a Cwmbran practice.

Gareth said: "Parker & Co is in an exciting position of growth. We have all worked really hard to ensure that the recent merger with Cwmbran's Griffiths & James went smoothly through the pandemic. We are now in a position to fully incorporated into Parker & Co."

Gareth, who enjoys being active, competing in triathlons, squash, basketball and music, said: "We have a lot of exciting new ventures coming up that I’m looking forward to getting my teeth into now that self-assessment is over for this year."

Rebecca, originally from Newcastle Upon Tyne, moved to South Wales almost 20 years ago to manage a Bristol contact centre and retrained as an accountant after redundancy. She has been with Parker & Co for 13 years.

Rebecca, who enjoys walking, travel and dining out, said: "Parker & Co is in a really exciting stage in its growth as a business. I believe with managing director Gary Parker, Gareth and myself working together, we have a successful management team at the core.

"The merger with Griffiths & James has been a success story and we are now ready for further challenges. The motto of the Parker & Co is Adventure in Business. I'm making sure that we all enjoy and make the most of our own business adventure as we guide and assist others to follow suit."