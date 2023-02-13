Newport-based PARKER & Co has signalled its target for growth in the coming year with the promotion of two accountants to directors of the business.
The accountants and business advisers has promoted Gareth Pinder, aged 39, and Rebecca Webster, 43, to new roles at the practice.
Gareth, from Newport, joined the business as part of a merger with a Cwmbran practice.
Gareth said: "Parker & Co is in an exciting position of growth. We have all worked really hard to ensure that the recent merger with Cwmbran's Griffiths & James went smoothly through the pandemic. We are now in a position to fully incorporated into Parker & Co."
Gareth, who enjoys being active, competing in triathlons, squash, basketball and music, said: "We have a lot of exciting new ventures coming up that I’m looking forward to getting my teeth into now that self-assessment is over for this year."
Rebecca, originally from Newcastle Upon Tyne, moved to South Wales almost 20 years ago to manage a Bristol contact centre and retrained as an accountant after redundancy. She has been with Parker & Co for 13 years.
Rebecca, who enjoys walking, travel and dining out, said: "Parker & Co is in a really exciting stage in its growth as a business. I believe with managing director Gary Parker, Gareth and myself working together, we have a successful management team at the core.
"The merger with Griffiths & James has been a success story and we are now ready for further challenges. The motto of the Parker & Co is Adventure in Business. I'm making sure that we all enjoy and make the most of our own business adventure as we guide and assist others to follow suit."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here