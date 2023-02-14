A team from Welsh inspection agency Estyn visited Castle Park Primary School, in Caldicot, in December and has just published a report of its findings.

They described the school as a "well-led, welcoming place to learn", with "dedicated" teachers.

Castle Park's headteacher and the chair of governors welcomed the report and paid tribute to a late county councillor and fellow governor who had a "momentous impact" on the school.

Estyn inspectors said pupils "enjoy" school, behave well, "engage positively" with lessons and "enjoy exciting opportunities" to learn.

Pupils also have "positive attitudes" to reading and writing and develop "good" maths skills.

"From a young age, pupils are keen to do well and to take on new challenges," Estyn said.

Teachers work with students to plan lessons which "engage them and capture their interests".

Staff develop "nurturing relationships" with pupils, and most have "high expectations of their behaviour and encourage them to have high expectations of themselves as learners".

Teaching assistants are "highly effective in supporting pupils to make progress", and their role reflects the "warm and supportive school ethos in their working relationships with pupils, providing strong support for vulnerable pupils and those with additional learning needs".

Estyn said the headteacher at Castle Park leads a team of staff that is "committed to improving all aspects of school life".

Claire Orford, the headteacher at Castle Park Primary School in Caldicot. (Image: Castle Park Primary School.)

Headteacher Claire Orford told the Argus she took "great pride in this Estyn report which celebrates all of the work that goes on at the school".

"The pupils, staff, parents and governing body all deserve praise for their contributions to this report," she added.

Chair of governors Kate Leighton described Castle Park Primary as a "wonderful place".

"The governing body is delighted that the staff, pupils, parents and carers have all been recognised for their achievements by Estyn," she said. "The findings of the inspection have energised us to continue to push our boundaries in creating an inspirational place for children to learn and communities to grow."

Ms Leighton also paid tribute to her predecessor, David Evans, who died aged 80 at the end of last year.

"His legacy will always be felt in the school he dedicated so much time to," she said.

"He was a very practical man with a black book of connections that those around him were envious of.

"Through his relationships with the local community and businesses we could rely upon him to sort out the water heater or get the school benches fixed.

"Our odd jobs just simply disappeared and we will be forever thankful."