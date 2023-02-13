Emergency services were called to a reported assault on Clearwater Court at around 10.35am on Friday, February 10.

Firearms officers attended as a precaution, Gwent Police has confirmed.

Wales Air Ambulance also attended the scene, and a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Three people – a 42-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man, and a 22-year-old man – were arrested on suspicion of section 18 – wounding with intent.

The two men were later charged with the offence, as well as theft, while the woman was released on bail.

A Wales Air Ambulance spokesperson said: “I can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in the Newport area on Friday (February 10).

“A crew from Cardiff were allocated at 10.56am and arrived at the scene by air at 11.08am. Our involvement concluded at 12.05pm.”