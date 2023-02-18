But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

If you are a member of the club and want to be part of the our Behind the Lens feature go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/behindthelens and fill out the easy to use Q&A.

Today we meet Rachael Thomas, 41, who is a student.

When and why did you take up photography?

I took up photography last year. I wasn't happy in my life and my job so made massive changes.

Why do you love taking pictures?

That's a hard question to answer. I love recording memories I guess. I love aesthetically pleasing scenes. I love looking back over my images. I love the silence of the darkroom. I love being consumed by ideas, it's a sense of purpose.

Pride Cymru 2022

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

Lately, I'm loving portraits and taking them anywhere! I hated portraits when I began my journey as I always felt really self conscious but I've found myself seeking out opportunities.

Model Lauren Cherise Thomas

What equipment do you use?

I switch between my humble Nikon D300, a swanky D850 and my Pentax for shooting film

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

My favourite picture I've ever taken was in the studio last month, I borrowed some fellow students for the day and we had so much fun.

Why did you join the SWACC and what do you get out of being a member of the group?

I joined because I was new to photography and needed tips and advice. It's also super helpful to see places I want to visit.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Go with your heart. Don't force anything, it's fun and rewarding when you don't take it too seriously.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

There's so many places! I'd love to travel around America and just follow wherever it takes me... I'd like to photograph Su Pollard (I have actually asked but no reply) because she's just awesome in every way.

Jamie Warren as Elvis, Hi Tide, Porthcawl

Anything else you think we should know?

I did win Cardiff Met learner of the year last year, was a named photographer for Pride Cymru and had an end of year exhibition in the Westgate Hotel last summer.