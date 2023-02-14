The locals of Bridge Street, in Chepstow, got together to create window displays on the theme of love, which have been lit up during the dark evenings and have been bringing smiles to the faces of passersby.

The idea was the brainchild of Jude Langdon. She brought everyone together with the help of fellow resident Shari Finch.

Chepstow Valentine's Display on Bridge Street. Picture: Robert Channing, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Shari said: "This has been a real street effort with people aged between four and 97 taking part.

"There are some pretty impressive windows which light up the night sky and we were hoping to raise some funds for Mencap but it's also about trying to inject some cheer to the local community and bringing smiles to people's faces."

Another stunning window on Bridge Street

The Valentine window displays are in situ until February 18.

If anyone wants to donate go to gofund.me/39d35549